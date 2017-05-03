The 2017’s first leg match between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will be played on Sunday as previously set.

KPL confirm AFC Leopards v Gor Mahia ‘Mashemeji’ derby date

Having postponed the encounter on grounds of security details at Afraha Stadium, Kenyan Premier League Limited have confirmed that an engagement with stakeholders has seen Nyayo Stadium being allowed to exceptionally stage the match on Sunday.

"Following a successful meeting between the Kenyan Premier League management and the management of the Nyayo National Stadium, Kenyan Premier League would like to confirm that the facility owners have agreed to exceptionally allow the AFC Leopards SC-Gor Mahia FC match to be played at the venue on Sunday, 07 May 2017, kick off time 3PM," the statement obtained by Goal read.

AFC Leopards have also urged their fans to turn out in large numbers and cheer the team on Sunday. "We encourage members to come out in large numbers to restore and confirm our superiority. More details on match day hospitality and ticketing coming up."

Nyayo and Kasarani stadia are currently under renovation in readiness for the upcoming Chan 2018 competition.