Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick left Zinedine Zidane in the familiar position of searching for superlatives to describe Real Madrid's talisman, but the head coach was also keen to praise a superb collective showing in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo 'unique' but Zidane hails all-round Madrid for Atletico takedown

Ronaldo headed the opening goal after 10 minutes and fired home an emphatic second 17 minutes from time, before claiming the matchball as Atletico pressed for a route back into the semi-final tie.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner downed Bayern Munch with a treble in the previous round and now has seven Champions League hat-tricks to his name, apparently rendering next week's return at the Vicente Calderon a formality.

Never doubt Ronaldo again!

"Cristiano is a goalscorer. He's unique," said Zidane.

"All the players were brilliant. One lad comes off and another one comes on and plays a great game.

"We knew what we had to do from the off and we played the game we wanted to."