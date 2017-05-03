News

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't all - Real Madrid keep first CL clean sheet since last year

Goal.com
Goal.com /

After Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg, most of the attention will rightly be focused on Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick. 

But the Portuguese star wasn't the only reason Real Madrid appear set for the final after a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Ronaldo hat-trick sees him match Messi's CL record

Madrid's clean sheet ended a run of 11 straight Champions League matches in which they've conceded, dating back to last season's semi-final against Manchester City.

Zinedine Zidane's side posted clean sheets in both legs of that tie, en route to a 1-0 aggregate win and a final date with Atletico that saw them win their 11th Champions League title. 

The Blancos will look to make it two straight seasons without conceding in the Champions League semi-final in the return leg next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon. 

