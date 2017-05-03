LMC announce new resumption date for Nigeria Professional Football League

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

The League Management Company has announced May 21 as the new resumption date for the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League season.

In a statement, Salihu Abubakar, the LMC Chief Operating Officer said the two weeks shift from earlier scheduled date of May 7 was in view of concluding the rescheduled matches involving Enugu Rangers and Rivers United.

“We also have deemed it right to accommodate the State Federation Cup finals which obviously will feature some of the NPFL Clubs”, Abubakar said.

“We didn't think it would be appropriate for the clubs to carry over their first stanza fixtures into the second round.''

Both teams, who were dropped out from the Caf Championship League to the Caf Confederation Cup, with only Rivers United reaching the group phase have varying outstanding games.

In a related development, Abubakar confirmed that Rivers United will host Remo Stars on Wednesday, May 3, while Rangers will welcome Plateau United in another rescheduled match.

 



 

