Kedah are considering options for the now vacant head coach position having accepted Tan Cheng Hoe's resignation to join up with the national team but has given an indication of one possible candidate.

Nidzam could replace Tan as Kedah's new head coach

Assistant coach, Nidzam Adzha Yusoff in currently given the task of holding the fort while the decision is being made but the management has also indicated that this is also an audition for the former Perak and Kedah player.

Speaking to Utusan Online, the team manager Datuk Jeffrey Low said that he's has a few options on hand including one Ramon Marcote but is willing to give Nidzam the chance to prove himself.

"Even though we have some candidates for the role, we would look at Nidzam's performance first. If he's capable, we would promote him. In the next 4 - 5 matches, he will have a chance to show if he can lead this Kedah team."

"We need a coach who has vast experience as well as good understanding with the players. At this point in team, Nidzam ticks all those boxes," said Low after Kedah's win over Terengganu on Sunday night.

Ever since it was made public that Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has made a move for the services of Tan, Kedah's performances have dropped. That win over Terengganu was their first win in five matches in the entire month of April, after making a storming start to the 2017 season.

That win was also the first match that Nidzam was given a chance to helm the team and his audition couldn't have got on to a more positive start.