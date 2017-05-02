Berekum Chelsea head coach Steven Pollack has denied reports linking him to the vacant Asante Kotoko coaching job.

No contact with Kotoko - Pollack

The Porcupine Warriors are currently on the hunt for a substantive trainer following the dismissal of Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic last month.

Assistant coach Godwin Ablordey temporarily takes charge of the team, with help from former defender Frimpong Manso.

“So many [journalists] have called me asking me the same question [on whether I will be joining Kotoko]," Pollack told Space FM.

“I think you know more than what I know but what I will say is, it’s a rumour.

“Off course there is no smoke without fire but like I have said it’s a rumour.

“You know it’s an honour to be linked but I have not spoken with anybody from Kotoko.

“No club has called me. At the moment I’m with Chelsea and that’s where my priority is for now. In football, you don’t know what’s going to happen

“If I’m approached? Now I’m with Chelsea and cannot predict the future but like I said at the moment my priority is Chelsea."

Polack, whose Chelsea side currently sit third on the Ghana Premier League table - two places above Kotoko - previously coached local outfit King Faisal.