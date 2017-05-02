Ajax Amsterdam welcome Olympique Lyon to Amsterdam Arena in Wednesday's Europa League semi-final first leg clash.

Ajax – Olympique Lyon Betting: Back Kasper Dolberg to score anytime

This encounter is expected to be a close contest as both teams narrowly escaped defeat in the quarter final. Peter Bosz’s men secured a 4-3 win on aggregate against Schalke 04, while the French team had to rely on kicks from the penalty spot [7-6] to reach this stage.

The hosts have been very impressive on their ground, staying undefeated in their last eight home matches and they will be hoping to continue with this form when they clash with Bruno Génésio’s team in the race for a final ticket.

Ajax are favourites to win this game according to Nairabet . They are on offer at the odds of (2.33) to grab the maximum victory at the end of 90 minutes.

On the other hand, Lyon are coming into this game with an impressive away record having won several games played outside Parc Olympique Lyonnais in all competitions. A chance to silence the hosts before their fans to the bookies is quoted (3.10) .

Besides, the two meetings of these teams in the Europe ended in a 0-0 draw, so it is worth backing them to cancell out one another at odds of (3.61).

Peter Bosz’s charges will hope that their last four matches in the domestic league which they won will rub off on them in Europe as they are favourites to win either half according to Nairabet who price them at (1.61) .

Also, the punters can stake (1.18) on Olympique Lyonnais to concede against their host as they have let in goals in their last five games in all competition this season.

Meanwhile, Kasper Dolberg has been potent in front of goals for the Dutch side. The Denmark international has fired 14 league goals this season for the Lancers and a chance for him to score at anytime is on offer at (5.80) .