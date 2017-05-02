Nakumatt and Kakamega Homeboyz played to barren draw in their Kenyan Premier League’s round 8 match staged at Machakos County stadium on Monday.

Nakumatt and Kakamega Homeboyz shoot blanks

Both teams went to the match from wins Nakumatt having edged out Thika United while Kakamega Homeboyz had just ended Ulinzi Stars’ unbeaten run.

The Shoppers are in the top flight league for the first time ever and their main fear is to return to the second tier league. They are therefore out to collect enough points which will keep them in the premier league.

Kakamega Homeboyz, on the other hand, are a side which have been here and all they are doing is to make their presence be clearly known in the league. Pulling surprises is their thing and AFC Leopards can easily explain that having gone down 4-1 last season. They have pulled another surprise this season by edging out Ulinzi Stars to make the Soldiers beatable as was seen when Zoo Kericho reaped three points with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

While in the match against Nakumatt, the Mike Mururi coached side started off on a low pace leaving the Shoppers to dominate the proceedings especially in the first-half.

Peter Nzuki, Joshua Oyoo, Clinton Kisiavuki, Boniface Akenga and former AFC Leopards striker Kepha Aswani called keeper David Juma to action in a number of occasions but the keeper perfectly did his job to save Kakamega Homeboyz.

Nakumatt lost foot in the second-half where Meshack Karani, Wakhanya Stephen and Andrew Murunga impressed but their efforts bore no fruit.

Now all teams have played eight matches and are arranged on the log according to their performance. Posta Rangers are at the top with 18 points, two above second placed Gor Mahia.

Sofapaka are third with 15 points while AFC Leopards follow closely with 14 points as Chemelil Sugar (with 13 points) complete the first five positions.

Defending champions Tusker are at position eight with 12 points, seven above those of 18th placed Zoo Kericho. Western Stima and Thika United are 17th and 16th respectively.

Nakumatt: Sammy Okinda, Nicholas Meja, John Njoroge, Kennedy Odinga, Eugene Ambulwa, David Naftali, Peter Nzuki, Joshua Oyoo, Clinton Kisiavuki, Kepha Aswani, Boniface Akenga.

Subs: Ezekiel Onyango, Ndege Obadiah,Ochieng Erick, Nyangweso Christopher, Joseph Wanyonyi.

Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Hedmond Mauda, Ambunya Eric, Momanyi Charles, Chikati Moses, Wakhanya Stephen, Meshack Karani, Andrew Murunga, Festo Omukoto, Eston Esiye, Mudavadi Moses.

Subs: Michael Wanyika, Keiphas Mutuu, Odiwour George, Victor Matete, Kulecho Andrew, David Okoth, Jeremiah Wanjala.