Lewis Macha could part ways with Kaizer Chiefs

Goal has gathered that Kaizer Chiefs striker Lewis Macha is contemplating an early departure from the Soweto giants.

According to a source privy to the situation, the player is not too happy with his lack of game time and he feels a move away from the club would be good for his career.

“His lack of game is worrying, and he’s not happy that he hasn’t been playing. The boy wants to revive his career elsewhere because he’s not playing at Chiefs,” the source told Goal.

“So, yes, we could see him leave at the end of the season, but his representatives are handling this whole situation,” the source added.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for Amakhosi this year, with his last appearance dating back to December 2016 against Polokwane City.

He has made a total of six official appearances since joining the club from Clube Ferroviário de Maputo at the beginning of the current campaign.

The Glamour Boys could also be tempted to grant Macha his wishes in order to free up their foreign space ahead of the upcoming season.