Adelaide United have A-League finals footy in their sights after a 3-1 win over Wellington.
Adelaide cruise over Phoenix in A-League

VIDEO: Balotelli scores lovely strike to down PSG

Say what you will of Mario Balotelli, but the Nice striker still has the skills to put any team to the sword on his best days. 

PSG's title hopes take a hit in Nice

Balotelli made a big impression on Sunday as he scored the Cote d'Azur side's opening goal against Paris Saint-Germain. 

Kevin Trapp had no answer for a lovely finish hit from outside the box, which left Super Mario jubilant. 

Further strikes from Ricardo Pereira and Anastasios Donis sealed a fine victory for the hosts, keeping their Ligue 1 title hopes alive — at least on paper — with three games to go.

