Say what you will of Mario Balotelli, but the Nice striker still has the skills to put any team to the sword on his best days.

VIDEO: Balotelli scores lovely strike to down PSG

PSG's title hopes take a hit in Nice

Balotelli made a big impression on Sunday as he scored the Cote d'Azur side's opening goal against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kevin Trapp had no answer for a lovely finish hit from outside the box, which left Super Mario jubilant.

Further strikes from Ricardo Pereira and Anastasios Donis sealed a fine victory for the hosts, keeping their Ligue 1 title hopes alive — at least on paper — with three games to go.