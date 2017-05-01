Emmanuel Okyere Boateng notches brace for Moirerense

Young Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Okyere Boateng scored a brace for Moirerense as they held Arouca 2-2 in the Portuguese Liga on Sunday.

The brace took to six the number of goals for the 21-year-old.

Tomane and Crivallero sent the hosts into the lead in the first half as the visitors were left badly exposed at the back.

However, their fortunes changed in the second as Moirerense clawed back from the brink of defeat with Boateng stepping up to the rescue.

His first came immediately after the restart as he tapped in a low cross into the box from Modou Sougou. He rallied his team with a huge scream as they ran to the halfway line in celebration.

His second on 57 minutes was more inventive as he received a pass from Nildo Petrolina and skipped past the defender before hammering a left-footed shot from just outside the box past the goalkeeper.

Senegalese midfielder Ousmane Drame missed a chance to put Moirerense ahead when he pounced on a rebound but his shot was well saved by goalkeeper Sinan Bolat.

Boateng has played 23 times in the league for Moirerense this season. They remain in 16th spot with 26 points on the 18-team table.

The club won the Portuguese League Cup against FC Braga in January, with Boateng playing as a substitute despite scoring twice in the semi-final.