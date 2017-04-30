'He dives like Michael Phelps' - Twitter rages at Rashford's diving expertise

News

Marcus Rashford may have given Manchester United a welcome boost in their pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League when he went down in the box to win a controversial penalty against Swansea, but he left Swansea and social media in a rage.

The referee pointed to the spot for a foul from Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but there appeared to be little contact on the attacker who was going down before the challenge was made.

Wayne Rooney subsequently converted to give his side a 1-0 lead deep in injury time of the first-half, and with Swansea locked in a battle for survival, it could prove a crucial moment for both sides.

However, many spectators were appalled at the way Jose Mourinho's men took the lead.

 










