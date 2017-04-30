El Kanemi Warriors want to improve - Yekeen

Kazeem Yekeen insists that El Kanemi Warriors want more improvement in the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League campaign.

The Desert Warriors are third on the log with 33 points from 19 matches and Yekeen anticipates a tough ending to the season.

"We want to improve. We want to always try and impose our style on anyone we face," Yekeen told Goal.

"It won't be easy in the second round of the campaign but we will be fine for sure.

"With our current status we are aware of our quality, and we can have our say against anyone in the division," he added.

"El Kanemi Warriors won't stop growing, in every game we learn and make progress. We have the right mixture, our experienced players provide a fantastic example, to young players who want to grow.

"These improvements will rise in line with results, because they bring confidence. We have to be fearless and with more belief on our part the end result shall he successful," he concluded.