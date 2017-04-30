Orlando Pirates utility player Abbubaker Mobara says they are only focused on collecting maximum points and nothing else.

Mobara: Orlando Pirates only thinking of PSL top eight

The 23-year-old produced a man of the match performance as Bucs edged out Chippa United 2-1 in a PSL match on Saturday night.

Mobara flourished in the central midfield role - helping the team both in attack and defence at the at the Orlando Stadium.

The victory took Pirates to eighth spot on the league table and Mobara stated that their main priority is finish in the top eight this season.

"All the points are needed, we were in a difficult spot," Mobara told the media after the game.

"We want to win each and every game and we want to be in the top eight. That's where the goal is," he continued.

"We always knew it was going to be a tough game, Chippa is always the team that passes a lot.

"For us just to keep discipline, keep shape and eventually, we'll score," Jonevret concluded.

Bucs will take on Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL matches on Thursday and Sunday respectively.