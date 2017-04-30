Cheng Hoe departs Kedah just before their FA Cup tie against Terengganu

Kedah and Tan Cheng Hoe finally parted ways, just one day before their first leg semi-final FA Cup match against Terengganu on Sunday.

According to Stadium Astro, the Red Eagles head coach departed Alor Star to join the Malaysia national team setup on that day as he had tendered his resignation one month earlier.

In the meantime, Kedah will be led by assistant head coach Nidzam Adzha, including in Sunday's match.

"Two days ago, we had a meeting and we decided we do not want to delay Tan's wish to leave.

"As far as we are concerned, Tan wants to join FAM (Malaysian FA). So, it is unfair for us to delay his wish," Kedah manager Datuk Jeffrey Low told the publication.

Following the election of JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim as FAM president late last month, he expressed his desire to hire Cheng Hoe as the assistant head coach of the Harimau Malaya, before finally making the offer.

Although Cheng Hoe was then quoted by reports as saying that he intended to accept the offer, he continued leading the Red Eagles for a number of games. But since the offer was made, Kedah have gone through a four-match winless streak, a record they intend to banish against Terengganu on Sunday.