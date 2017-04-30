AFC Leopards battle to draw Posta Rangers

A second-half Gilbert Fiamenyo goal was enough to salvage a point for AFC Leopards against Posta Rangers in a tough Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Ingwe came into the match as favourites against the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo coached side, considering the fact that the Mailmen have never won a match against them. Within the first five minutes or so, both teams had won corners which, unfortunately, bore no fruits.

It was the Posta Rangers, who showed their hunger barring the 12-times champions from their half, at the same time trying to find an opener which eventually came in the 21st minute. The hosts won the ball just outside the eighteen yard box, and it was cleverly played into the danger zone and Jerry Santos headed it past keeper Ian Otieno.

Ten minutes later, the visitors replied with a fine counter attack, which ended with Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo crossing the ball to the danger-zone, but Andrew Tololwa headed it straight to goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

AFC Leopards were lucky to go to the break trailing by a solitary goal, as Rangers missed several opportunities including a 37th minute chance where Dennis Mukaisi miscued his shot after beating the goalkeeper.

After the break, Stewart Hall brought in Paul Kiongera in place of ineffective Andrew Tololwa, a move that paid dividends as the visitors mounted pressure on the hosts who decided to play cautiously.

In the 59th minute, AFC Leopards thought they had leveled matters when an Allan Kateregga cross was nodded in by Kiongera, but the goal did not stand as the strike was adjudged to have fouled the keeper.

But Hall's men made it with 20 minutes to go. Whyvonne Isuza did well to float in a cross which found Fiamenyo, and the striker this time round made the scores even. With ten minutes to go, it became tougher for Posta Rangers as Joseph Mbugi was sent off after a second bookable offense, but the team held on to walk home with a precious point.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi, (GK), Simon Mbugua,Joakins Atudo, Luke Ochieng’, Titus Achesa, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugi, Joseph Nyagah, Edwin Mwaura, Geoffrey Kataka, Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo (GK), Hashim Mukhwana, Joseph Kuria, Gerald Obwoge, Gearson Likono, Simon Ogutu, John Nairuka.

AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Robinson Kamura, Joshua Mawira, Salim Abdalla, Bernard Mang’oli, Duncan Otieno, Andrew Tololwa, Samuel Ndung’u, Whyvonne Isuza, Allan Kateregga, Gilbert Fiamenyo.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Yakub Ramadhan, Haroun Nyakha , Marcus Abwao, Paul Kiongera, Jackson Juma.