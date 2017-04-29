Olorundare clears the air about Abia Warriors exit

Dele Olorundare has cleared the air on his departure from Abia Warriors insisting that he left other reasons and was not sacked.
The striker completed a loan move to El-Kanemi Warriors till the end of the season and he reveals some sections of his contract was not met.
"I've completed a loan move to El-Kanemi Warriors till the end of the season," Olorundare told Goal.
"I left Abia Warriors because some section of the agreement I had with them wasn't met.
"And that compelled me to leave. I wasn't sacked at any time, I left Abia Warriors as at Week 12.''