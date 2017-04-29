Andik not fit yet, says Selangor's Maniam

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Selangor star Andik Vermansyah's fitness is still a doubt, but he is seemingly already free from his injuries, according to the Red Giants head coach Maniam Pachaiappan.

When met by the press on Friday, Maniam said that the Indonesia international's chances of rejoining the squad for the remainder of the 2017 season depends on his fitness level.

"He's doing very well and he's already training with us.

"We can see that fitness level is not there (yet), but we can't see any injuries.

"If we can improve his fitness, I think he'll be able to play," explained Maniam.

The 25-year old had been injured while playing for Indonesia in the 2016 AFF Cup, and he was removed from the M-League competition squad by the club while recovering.

He returned to Malaysia over a week ago, and has since rejoined the Red Giants in training, seeking to reclaim his Asian foreign player slot in Maniam's squad.