Manchester City could recall Gabriel Jesus to the starting line-up against Middlesbrough on Sunday but will be without Claudio Bravo.

Man City team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Middlesbrough

Jesus made his return to action off the bench in Thursday's Manchester derby and could be handed a start at the Riverside Stadium.

Bravo, however, sustained a calf injury in the same game and Goal has learned that he will be out for three weeks, effectively ruling him out for the season.

MAN CITY INJURIES

As well as Bravo missing out, City are also likely to be without John Stones, who is suffering with a quadricep injury.

The England centre-back admitted he was unsure how long he would be out for when questioned following the Manchester derby, and though he said he was hopeful of facing Boro his chances do not look good.

David Silva also missed Thursday's game but his chances of returning this weekend are better, and he was pictured training on Friday. Ilkay Gundogan remains on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither team have any suspensions to worry about.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Willy Caballero will return in goal with Bravo out.

Fatigue will be a concern for Pep Guardiola as he selects his team, especially when it comes to Vincent Kompany. The captain has started City's last three matches but that is the first time he has done so since last March, and he could struggle to play again with such a short turnaround.

With Stones likely to be out, Guardiola may have to pair Aleksandar Kolarov and Nicolas Otamendi together at the back as a result.

Silva's possible return to the team could see Raheem Sterling drop back to the bench, or either Leroy Sane or Kevin De Bruyne rested.

Guardiola will also have to decide whether Gabriel Jesus is fit enough to start after giving him 10 minutes against United. If he is, there is every chance he will replace Sergio Aguero.

MIDDLESBROUGH TEAM NEWS

Daniel Ayala was substituted against Sunderland in midweek and has a twisted ankle, while Victor Valdes (ribs) and Grant Leadbitter (hamstring) are also likely to miss out.

Gaston Ramirez is available again having served a one-match ban against Boro's relegation rivals on Wednesday.

Despite beating David Moyes' men, Boro are six points from safety with four games to go.

That was their only victory since February, and their first win in the league since beating Swansea City in December.

Steve Agnew's side lost 10 of their 16 league games between those victories against their fellow strugglers.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Middlesbrough have lost only one of their 10 Premier League matches at home to Manchester City (W7 D2 L1), including an 8-1 demolition of the Citizens in May 2008.



Manchester City have won three of their last five meetings with Middlesbrough in all competitions (D1 L1), including in the FA Cup in March (2-0).







Manchester City have already won more away games this season (11) than in any previous Premier League season, and a point in this match would set a new away points record in a single PL campaign for the club (currently 34 – the same as in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15).



Middlesbrough won their midweek Premier League game against bottom of the league side Sunderland (1-0) – they haven’t followed up any of their previous 11 wins in the competition with another victory.



The last time that Middlesbrough picked up back-to-back Premier League victories within the same season was in May 2008, with the second of those games being an 8-1 win over Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The game kicks off at 14:05 UK time on Sunday, April 30, and is not available on television in the UK.