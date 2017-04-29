Goalkeeper Emeka Nwabulu is hoping for a new Wikki Tourists after a torrid first stanza for the club in the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Nwabulu hoping for a improved Wikki Tourists

Nwabulu was part of the Giant Elephants' team that finish third last season in the NPFL, but the club crashed out in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederations Cup and are in the relegation zone of the current top flight campaign, with Baba Ganaru asked to leave.

However, the Bauchi-based showed improvement in their 3-2 loss to Enugu Rangers on Wednesday and Nwabulu hopes the performance is a sign of better things to come.

“There are a lot of games to be played and if we can keep putting in these kind of performances the sky is our limit,” Nwabulu told Goal.

“We need to keep believing, we played well against Rangers but we need to keep working hard in training.

“Let’s hope it’s a new dawn and a new Wikki Tourists. We’ve been disappointed with our results but we’ve shown what type of team we are.”