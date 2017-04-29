Samuel Agba has made a surprise switch from Gombe United to Niger Tornadoes ahead of the second round of 2016/17 Nigerian topflight season.

Samuel Agba completes Niger Tornadoes move

Having missed out on a move to Wikki Tourist at the start of 2016, Agba had a short stint with Nasarawa United.

The forward moved to the Savannah Scorpions before the commencement of the current campaign and has been one of their shining stars.

But he has cut short his relationship with them by signing a one-year deal with the Ikon Allah Boys.

"Please permit me to keep to myself the reason why I decided to move. I just made up my mind overnight and I decided to move," Agba told Goal.

"I signed a one-year deal at Niger Tornadoes. I guess it's time to move and it happened. I love the fans of Gombe United but transfers are part of the game and I had to leave.

"I sincerely seek favour from God to do my best for Niger Tornadoes. I will work hard and I pray the results will favour us. The second round will be tough but I believe we have the right group of players and a very sound technical crew headed by coach, Abubakar Bala that will lead us to the top."

Agba played 13 matches for the Savannah Scorpions and scored two goals in the first round of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League.