Granada manager Tony Adams says midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been excused from Saturday’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

Granada snub Wakaso for Saturday La Liga fixture

The Ghanaian, who was in action in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Malaga, has been left out of the 18-man travelling party to Donostia-San Sebastian.

Although Adams mentioned fatigue as the reason for the 26-year-old’s exclusion, it is apparently clear the decision is partly due to uncertainty over the on-loan Black Star’s availability for next season.

“I thought Rene Krhin was tired on Tuesday night, so I’ve given him a weekend off. Same goes for [Mehdi] Carcela and pretty much Wakaso as well,” Adams said on Friday.

“I’ve freshened things up, trying to bring in a few younger legs and still concentrating on players that are potentially useful for next season.

“I think you need to change players sometimes, freshen things up, that’s what I’ve tried to do for tomorrow.”

Granada are currently trying to extend the midfielder’s stay at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, but the club’s looming relegation has stood in their way, with the Ghanaian keen on remaining in the elite division.

“I was very disappointed in the three versus three in midfield on Tuesday night,” Adams added.

I thought Malaga dominated the game and that disappointed me because, at the end of the day it’s man versus man.

“Because of that, I’ve changed the midfield for tomorrow. Hopefully, they will be the ones to give me what I want and give Granada what they want.

“I’m expecting the younger players that I’ve put in, who might not be the most emotionally intelligent, but you’ll get a physical contribution.”

Having joined Granada from Greek outfit Panathinaikos in January, Wakaso has made 11 league appearances involving 10 starts so far. He also has a goal to his name.