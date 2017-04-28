Victor Wanyama: Tottenham ready for North London derby

Victor Wanyama has revealed that Tottenham are ready to host Arsenal in a North London derby.

On Sunday, Spurs will face sixth-placed Arsenal, their near neighbors and a team also fighting to secure the top-four finish that would ensure Champions League qualification.

Victory for Spurs would guarantee they finish above the Gunners for the first time in the Premier League era. And it would also deny Arsenal fans their "St Totteringham's Day" - a now annual Arsenal celebration held on the day that Spurs finishing higher than them becomes a mathematical impossibility.

Wanyama believes Sunday will be a huge day at White Hart Lane and expects a tough game from the Gunners. "Everyone is expecting a tough game," Wanyama told CNN Sport on the derby. "It will be a great game for both teams. Also, it will be a nice game to play. The derby is a big game and I see it as one of the biggest games in the season."

A hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace on Wednesday moved Tottenham to 74 points, surpassing the club's best Premier League points total of 72, set in the 2012-13 season. "Anything is possible, we just have to go on game-by-game and we'll see at the end of the season," said Wanyama on his team's chances of beating Chelsea to the title.

"The manager has transformed everything at the club and everyone is thinking at a different level now because everyone thinks we need to fight for bigger things. That's what we are doing and I think we are on the right track."

Wanyama describes Pochettino as a "great manager" and says he can speak to the 45-year-old about anything. "He speaks to us not only about football, but also about life in general. "We speak about everything. He wants to help you and make you a better man. Whenever I feel like I want to talk to him, or he feels like he wants to talk to you, he's always available for us and makes you want to fight for him.”