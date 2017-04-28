Kenny Lowe is daring to dream and the charismatic Perth Glory boss is urging his players to do the same ahead of Saturday's A-League semi-final against premiers Sydney FC.

Lowe: Glory must believe in a finals fairy tale

Perth have lost all three league games against the Sky Blues this season, while Sydney also eliminated Glory from the 2016 FFA Cup.

But Lowe wants his players to embrace the "romance" of football in their biggest game of the season at Allianz Stadium and target another upset after dumping Melbourne City out of the finals last week.

"It's not another league game – it's a cup game," Lowe told reporters ahead of his team's flight to Sydney from Perth.

"There's a lot at stake – before it was three points and you roll to the next game.

Sydney FC - Perth Glory Preview

"There's nothing after this if you get beat.

"You don't roll into another game and you don't go into training next week. It's game over.

Joel Chianese, Perth Glory

"We want to extend the season.

"It's a cup game and that's the beauty.

"There's a lot of romance in the cup and why can't there be romance with us – a little bit of a dream and get to the grand final?"

WATCH: Ninkovic will start versus Glory - Arnold

While it's been a record-breaking season for Sydney - the Sky Blues have set a new points record, wins record and clean sheets record in the A-League - Lowe wants Glory to believe they can write their own chapter in the history books.

Sydney FC

"Sydney want to create history, but why can't we?" he asked.

"[Why can't we] be the only team outside the top two to go on and win it?

"It doesn't mean we're going to, but it doesn't stop you having that aspiration and that dream.

"They [Sydney] want to create history and they'll be devastated if they don't.

Garcia & Griffiths at heart of Glory's defensive transformation

"Everyone's talking about them as being the best team ever and rightly so – they're a super team – but the bottom line is you've got to win something.

"It's just two teams – they’ve got two arms, two legs, one head.

"Anything can happen on the day."

Saturday night's match will see two of the competition's premier imports - Milos Ninkovic and Diego Castro - go head-to-head.

Diego Castro, Perth Glory

Many expect Sydney's Ninkovic to succeed Glory's Castro as Johnny Warren medallist this season but Lowe made a case for his man to win back-to-back gongs.

"If he doesn't, it's a bit embarrassing," said Lowe.

"He's the best player in the league by a country mile."

Ninkovic has scored nine goals and notched 10 assists this term, while Castro has hit the back of the net 13 times and set up another seven goals - with both players having made 26 appearances.