'Wenger In' banner flies over Manchester Derby

Arsene Wenger is under some pressure in north London, but at least some in Manchester are fully behind him staying on at Arsenal.
During the opening minutes of Thursday's derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, a plane flew over the Etihad Stadium trailing a banner that read: "WengerIn.com"
The Arsenal boss will see his contract expire at the end of the season, and his future at the Emirates Stadium is not yet known.
The cheeky masterminds behind the stunt soon made themselves known: the organisers of Manchester's Parklife festival.
WengerIn.com redirects to the official website of the musical extravaganza, and Parklife's Twitter account took full responsibilty after the banner quickly went viral.