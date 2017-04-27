Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is in the running to add the best French player abroad award to his PFA Player of the Year prize.

Kante and Griezmann nominated for top French award, but no place for Pogba

The Blues star has already seen his efforts this season recognised in England, and could be about to receive similar acclaim from his homeland.

Kante has been named on a four-man shortlist for the Trophees UNFP du football prize alongside Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Borussia Dortmund teenager Ousmane Dembele.



Griezmann is the current holder of the award, which was handed out for the first time in 2016.

He will be looking to defend his crown 12 months on, but faces fierce competition.

Kante has emerged as a global superstar since trading life in France for that in the Premier League, with a second English top-flight title now within sight for the 26-year-old.

Dembele has also seen his profile continue to rise after securing a high-profile transfer to Germany.

Benzema remains a regular source of goals at La Liga giants Madrid, but has faced criticism at times this season.

He was also among the contenders for the 2016 prize, along with Dimitri Payet and Paul Pogba.

That pair have dropped out of reckoning this year, with Payet now back at Marseille after forcing through a transfer from West Ham and Pogba yet to justify the record-breaking £89 million fee which took him from Juventus to Manchester United.