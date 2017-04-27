Gate charges for the match between Gor Mahia and Mathare United which is set for Sunday at Thika Sub-county Stadium has been released.

Gor Mahia announce gate costs for Mathare United match

Fans will pay a flat-rate price of Sh300 to watch the match where both teams will be out in search of a win for different reasons.

Gor Mahia are keen on getting to the top of the league’s table while Mathare United are out to better their standings on the log.

The match will kick-off at 2:00pm and not 4:15pm as has been adjusted by Kenyan Premier League Limited in a statement obtained by Goal.