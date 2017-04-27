Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela felt that goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma acquitted himself well in his PSL debut against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela comes to debutant Bvuma's defence

"He did well to me," Komphelasaid.

Amakhosi lost 3-2 to the Citizens at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City.

"One, apart from the goals, you're looking at him, how comfortable is he, the ease, the decision-making, the communication with the defence and above all you're saying, in line with how we play as Kaizer Chiefs, how far is he'?

"He was not far off and the goals that we conceded, it could have happened to any keeper," Komphela said.

The 21-year-old deputised for Itumeleng Khune, who sat out the clash through an injury he sustained in the penalty shootout defeat to SuperSport United in he Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

"The first goal, the second goal and even the last one, you're saying maybe the defenders could have dealt with it, you never know.

"Yes, we conceded three but you can't fault him. I think he came out very nicely," Komphela concluded.