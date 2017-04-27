MSL ROUND-UP: Sarawak clinch last Malaysia Cup ticket as JDT extend lead at the top

It was the final round of fixtures in the Super League as the first half of the season comes to a close. Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) continued their winning ways away at Penang but fellow title challengers lose ground on the leaders. Goal recaps the action from Wednesday night.

Penang v JDT

All the action was from the first half and in the end, two early goals was enough for JDT to come away from Batu Kawan Stadium with a 2-1 win. Gonzalo Cabrera opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Azamuddin Akil added another in the 24th minute. Rafiuddin Rodin converted a spot kick in the 39th minute to reduce the gap but Penang never looked like they were going to find the equaliser. With the result, the home side stayed rooted to the bottom spot while JDT opens up a five points lead at the top of the table.

Sarawak v Kelantan

There were no goals at the State Stadium in Kuching after Sarawak and Kelantan played out to a 0-0 draw. It was an even contest and both sides fashioned chances but just couldn't convert them. However, the point was sufficient for the Crocs to clinch the final berth to the Malaysia Cup at the expense of Penang. Meanwhile with the draw, Kelantan dropped one spot from fourth to fifth in the standings.

T-Team v Selangor

Following their superb win over Kedah in their last home match, T-Team continued to spring the surprises at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium when they defeated Selangor 1-0. It was a tense affair at Kuala Terengganu and the home fans had to wait until the 89th minute before Fauzi Kadir popped up with the winning goal. With the win, the Titans goes level on point with the Red Giants at 17 points at the halfway point of the season.

Perak v Kedah

Kedah couldn't replicate their the result of their last meeting against Perak at Perak Stadium when they could only draw 1-1 with the Bos Gaurus. The Red Eagles needed a 71st minute equaliser from Baddrol Bakhtiar who scored direct from a free kick to get a point. Mehmet Durakovic's side had earlier taken the lead through Hafiz Kamal in the 61st minute after a melee inside the penalty box saw the ball broke kindly into Hafiz's path.

Melaka United v PKNS FC

An entertaining match at Hang Jebat Stadium saw Melaka United and PKNS FC playing out to a 2-2 draw. The home side opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Ilija Spasojevic's succesful penalty kick but PKNS drew level just four minutes later through Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh. It was the visitors who went ahead in the 41st minute when Safee Sali grabbed the second goal of the night for the away side. It took the home side only three minute to provide the response and Spasojevic emerged as the hero with another goal.

Pahang v Felda United

Pahang's hopes of closing the gap to JDT were dealt a cruel blow after they could only managed a 1-1 draw against Felda United at Darul Makmur Stadium. This match also saw goals scored in quick succession, like the other matches on the night. Matheus Alves notched his ninth league goal of the season with his effort in the 20th minute but Felda roared right back into the game just four minutes later as Stuart Wark finally gets a league goal to his name. Both Pahang and Felda remained in their respective 2nd and 8th positions with this draw.