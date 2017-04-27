Brisbane Roar are reportedly planning an official complaint to the Asian Football Confederation after goalkeeper Jamie Young cut his arm on a rusty goalpost against Muangthong United.

'Not good enough': Roar fuming over ugly Young injury

Muangthong defeated Roar 3-0 in the AFC Champions League (ACL) fixture in Thailand but it was the hosts' first goal that led to the controversial moment of the evening as Young cut his elbow on a broken net hook as he tried to deny Xisco in the 37th minute.

Young collided with the post and suffered a deep gash to his right arm, with subsequent images showing his blood on a broken net hook.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was replaced by Tomislav Bilic.

Despite the blow of losing Young, an inexperienced Brisbane side kept battling at the Thunderdome before late goals to Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda saw Muangthong secure victory.

The Courier-Mail has reported that Brisbane will lodge a complaint with the AFC, which is backed up by tweets from Roar managing director Mark Kingsman during the match.

@brisbaneroar How can this be allowed in our elite club competition? pic.twitter.com/58jaqq2kIj — Mark Kingsman (@marksurfers) April 26, 2017

@JYoungSociety Have been on the phone constantly from the moment it happened. Not good enough — Mark Kingsman (@marksurfers) April 26, 2017

The loss to Muangthong ended Brisbane's hopes of advancing to the ACL Round of 16, with John Aloisi's side now turning their attention to Sunday's A-League semi-final away to Melbourne Victory.

Young's injury could have serious ramifications ahead of the clash with Victory as Roar's regular number one Michael Theo went off injured in last week's elimination final triumph over Western Sydney Wanderers and won't play for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Brisbane's football director Craig Moore told the Courier-Mail: "The goalposts cannot be of danger to any player and clearly they were. We hope that he's [Young] going to be ok [for the semi-final in Melbourne] but I won't have any more information until he gets stitched up and we get a medical report."