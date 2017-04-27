Wafa moved three points clear at the top of the table thanks to a home win on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Matchday 13 wrap: Wafa extend lead as Aduana, Hearts falter

Komlan Agbegniadan's double was all it took to secure a 2-1 triumph over Liberty Professionals at Sogakope. Captain Samuel Sarfo fetched Liberty's consolation.

Coming into the matchday with just a point lead, Wafa's new status has everything to do with closest contenders Aduana Stars, who were held by fifth-positioned Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 deadlock in Kumasi.

Sam Adams put the Fire Boys in front in the first half but Abas Mohammed brought Kotoko level after recess after Kwame Boateng missed a penalty awarded to the Porcupine Warriors.

Fourth-placed Hearts of Oak, likewise, failed to live up to expectations following a 3-3 draw away at Bolga All Stars. Vincent Atinga, Thomas Abbey and Alexandre Kouami Kouassi netted for the Phobians, while Alhassan Rahim (2x) and Ibrahim Giyasu scored for the home side.

Bechem United and Ebusua Dwarfs settled for a 0-0 draw, same as Elmina Sharks and Inter Allies, while Berekum Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over reigning champions Wa All Stars courtesy of Alfred Okai Quaye's goal. The Blues have moved to third on the log.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Ashanti Gold and Medeama shared the spoils following a 1-1 stalemate. Bernard Ofori opened the scoring for Medeama before Prince Owusu leveled the score.

Great Olympics' search for a first season win on the pitch, however, continues following a 2-1 reversal to Tema Youth. Malik Antri and James Akaminko were on target for the Harbour City Boys while Abel Manomey got the 'Dade' Boys' consolation from the spot.