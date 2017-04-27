FC IfeanyiUbah claims that former coach, Raphael Everton is bound to pay a sum of money if he considers joining another club.

Everton in contract dispute with FC IfeanyiUbah

According to the club media manager, Iyke Nwokedi, quoting the club's chairman, Ifeanyi Ubah, the Nnewi outfit consented to a three-year contract with Everton.

And Everton, reportedly courted by Kano Pillars, has to cough out $50,000 before he can pick up a job elsewhere.

"Actually Everton signed a three-year contract with IfeanyiUbah and part of the requirement of the contract states that if he leaves before the expiration of the contract he would have to pay the sum of $50,000," Nwokedi told Goal.

"So if for instant he wants to move to a different club within the three-year contract he has signed with us then he has to pay us the said amount."

Although the tactician admitted to signing a three-year contract with the club, he dispelled such claim.

"FC IfeanyiUbah offered me a three-year contract to work with their feeders. They also offered my player Alberico Barbosa da Silva a contract as well," Everton told Goal.

"I signed the contract but no amount was paid to either me or my player.

"I was meant to be paid $40,000 and $20,000 to Alberico but nothing was paid," he continued.

"I wasn't paid the agreed fee in the contract and there's a clause in the contract that allows me to walk out if I'm not paid after three months.

"I love Nigeria because of the people and the passion for football. I will like to come back and present proofs to back up my claims. I don't need to lie because it's not part of me," he concluded.