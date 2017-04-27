Reigning African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns have been handed tricky opponents for the group phase of the 2017 edition having been zoned against Esperance, St. George and AS Vita in Group C.

Mamelodi Sundowns handed tricky Caf Champions League draw

Delegates from 32 different clubs gathered at the Caf headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday to learn their fates in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Group A consists of Ferroviario Beira, El Merrikh, Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel, while Egytian giants Zamalek will try Caps United, Ahli Tripoli and USM Alger for size in Group B.





Cameroon's Cotton Sports face a high hurdle to scale in Group D having been zoned with Zanaco, Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly.

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Nigeria's only hope of continental glory , Rivers United got hard-hitting team in Group A's FUS Rabat, Club Africain and Kampala CC.

CS Sfaxien were pooled in Group B alongside Platinum Stars, MC Alger and Mbabane Swallows. In Group C, Zesco United battle Recreativo Lobolo, Al Hilal and Smouha for a place in the quarter-final.

Former African champions TP Mazembe will be hoping their experience in the Champions League will help them see off SuperSport United, Horoya AT and CF Mounana in Group D.



Full Champions League Draw:

Group A: Ferroviario Beira, El Merrikh, Al Hilal, Etoile du Sahel

Group B: Caps United, Ahli Tripoli, USM Alger, Zamalek

Group C: St George, AS Vita, Esperance, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group D: Zanaco, Cotton Sport, Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahly



Full Caf Confederation Cup Draw



Group A: FUS Rabat, Club Africain, Rivers United and Kampala CC.

Group B: CS Sfaxien, Platinum Stars, MC Alger, Mbabane Swallows

Group C: Zesco United, Recreativo Lobolo, Al Hilal E, Smouha

Group D: TP Mazembe, SuperSport United, Horoya AT, CF Mounana