Bandari 1-2 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo cruise to vital win

Gor Mahia cruised to a hard fought 2-1 win over Bandari in a league match played at Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday.

After last weekend's draw against champions Tusker, K'Ogalo knew they had to down their hosts, who lost last weekend away to Chemelil. It took the fifteen times league champions just fourteen minutes to hit the back of the net after missing several opportunities earlier on.

The visitors won a corner which fell to Godfrey Walusimbi, who did well to find Innocent Wafula and the latter made no mistake. Bandari rarely build from the back as the visitors pressed effectively, and at some point they resorted to long balls which most fell on goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, who had an easy time clearing them.

As the first half whistle beckoned, it was Gor Mahia, who looked comfortable and the scoreline did not tell the whole story. Whatever coach Paul Nkata told his charges after the first half worked as the 2015 GOtv champions came back stronger. But it was the visitors, who had a first attempt as Francis Kahata found space in the danger zone, but his shot was headed out by Noah Abich for a fruitless corner.

In the 50th minute, the hosts efforts were rewarded as Musa Mohammed fouled Shaban Kenga in the eighteen yard box and the referee awarded Bandari a penalty, which veteran Abich coolly slotted past Oluoch to level the scores.

The scores remained level for slightly mote than a quarter an hour as Walusimbi smashed home in the 66th minute after receiving a good pass from Oliver Maloba to give his side a deserved lead. It turned out to be the winning goal for Gor Mahia, who have managed to collect sixteen points from seven matches, as Bandari suffer second defeat this season.

Bandari: Joseph Okoth (GK) 2. Noah Abich 3. Mohammed Siraj 4. Felly Mulumba 5. Andrew Waiswa 6. Michael Luvutsi 7. Shaban Kenga 8. Musa Mudde 9. Enock Agwanda 10. Dan Serunkuma 11. Darius Msagha.

Subs: 12. Lukas Indeche 13. Duncan Otewa 14. Anthony Wambani. 15. Mohammed Sharrif 16. Fred Nkata 17. Wilberforce Lugogo 18. Tyron Owino.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Innocent Wafula, Musa Mohammed, Shakava Haroun, Ernest Wendo, Wellington Ochieng, Kennteh Muguna, Francis Kahata, Godfrey Walusimbi, George Odhiambo and Maddie Kagere,

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Joash Onyango, Oliver Maloba, Anthony Mbugua, Amos Nondi, Philemon Otieno and Timothy Otieno.