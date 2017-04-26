Silva 'a real, real doubt' but Aguero cleared to face Man Utd

Pep Guardiola says David Silva is a "real, real doubt" to face Manchester United on Thursday, but the Manchester City boss will have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus available for selection.

Goal reported earlier this week that Aguero would be fit to play, while Silva was hopeful of being fit for the derby after being taken off early on in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The playmaker was challenged from behind by Gabriel in the opening exchanges at Wembley and sources close to the player indicate the injury is "nothing serious", though City's medical staff have continued to monitor his fitness this week.

Guardiola does not expect Silva to play, however.

"David Silva is a real, real doubt, I don’t know if he will be ready to play after what happened in the first minutes in the semi-final," he told reporters at a press conference. "Sergio is much better. Today he played a part in the training session."

Jesus is also in line to play some part against United following more than two months on the sidelines with a broken foot, though he appears unlikely to start given a lack of match practice.

Guardiola added: "Gabriel has no pain at all so he is ready, but after three months out his condition is not optimal."