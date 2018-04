Abdulrizak starts for Posta Rangers against Sony Sugar

Former United Kingdom-based attacking midfielder Abdulrizak Mohammed has been handed a starting berth for Posta Rangers’ Wednesday league-match against Sony Sugar.

His inclusion is the only change made by head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo from the squad which edged out Kariobangi Sharks over the weekend.

He replaces Joseph Nyagah, who has been relegated to the bench as John Nairuka paves way out of the entire squad.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Joakins Atudo, Luke Ochieng’, Titus Achesa, simon Mbugua, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugi, Gerson Likono, Abdulrizak Mohammed, Geoffrey Kataka, Dennis Mukaisi

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo(GK), Hashim Mukhwana, Eric Kibiru, Joseph Kuria, Simon Ogutu, Jared Obwoge, Joseph Nyagah.