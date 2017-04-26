Las Palmas manager Quique Setien says they are ready to face Leganes on Wednesday, even in the absence of in-form target man Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng ruled out of Leganes midweek clash

At the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, the Yellows play away to the Cucumber Growers, who are currently caught up in a fierce relegation battle with four matches to go.

Boateng, Las Palmas' top scorer this season with 10 goals, was unable to travel for the encounter due to an injury setback during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Alaves.

"We are going to face a really tough rival who are fighting for their lives," Setien told pressmen.

"They are going to make things really hard for us, but we are ready to take on whatever they throw at us.

"Jonathan Viera and Vicente Gomez are still carrying knocks and are not travelling, [as is the case with Boateng].

"He has a lot of pain in his chest from a knock he received in our last match, so we are resting him."

Boateng, whose one-year Las Palmas stint expires in the summer, is currently a subject of transfer.

The Yellows are presently fighting tooth and nail to renew the Ghanaian's contract, but his impressive performance has attracted interest from bigger clubs who could easily lure him away.

Valencia are reportedly among the teams hot on the heels of the former AC Milan and Schalke 04 man.