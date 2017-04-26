Defender Humphrey Okoti has finally been drafted in Sofapaka’s starting lineup after missing three previous matches.

Okoti returns for Sofapaka against AFC Leopards

He was on the bench against Kakamega Homeboyz over the weekend but will now partner with colleagues to shield Mathias Kigonya in goal.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Maurice Odipo, James Kasibante, Humphrey Okoti, Jonathan Mugabi, Mohammed Kilume, Paul Odhiambo, Moses Odhiambo, Pate Wanok, Charles Okwemba, Michael Oduor.

Subs: George Opiyo (GK), Edmond Kwanya, Kennedy Oduor, Jonson Bagoole, Ezekiel Okare, Brian Magonya, Salim Gichuki