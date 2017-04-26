Cape Town City captain and forward Lebogang Manyama says he does dream of playing for one of the big teams, but at the moment a move is beyond his control.

Transfer speculation not disturbing me, insists Cape Town City star Manyama

“As a footballer you dream of playing for the big teams, but at this moment you have to consider the fact that I still belong to Cape Town City,” Manyama told Goal.

His 12 goals have been the main contributor to the Citizens quest for title supremacy along with winger Aubrey Ngoma.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has publicly stated his desire to have the former Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United man on his books.

“You can never predict the future and say such and such is going to happen in the next six, two months or even tomorrow because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

The 26-year-old committed to the club by signing a four-year deal earlier this season along with Ngoma, and he reiterates that speculation on his future is not affecting him.

“But I’m still at Cape Town City and all this speculation is not disturbing my focus and the job that I’m doing for Cape Town City,” he added.

“It's football and these things happen. I don’t think about them too much because I think it’s beyond my control to try and press for a move,” Manyama concluded.

Manyama was on the scoresheet in their 3-2 win over Kaizer Chiefs at home on Wednesday as they are edging closer and closer to the PSL title.