Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya has named his best team to play against Thika United on Wednesday.

Kariobangi Sharks name squad against Thika United

John Oyemba is in goal as Odongo Tayo and Omondi Rodgers man the frontline. Robert Mboya, Monday Osborne and Ovella Ochieng’ will start from the bench.

Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba John, Shiveka Geoffrey, Otieno Wycliffe, Bodo Michael, Steven Odhiambo, Asieche Ellie, Yidah Sven, Abuya Duke, Isabwa Michael, Odongo Tayo and Omondi Rodgers.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Mugo Newton, Kitawi Ibrahim, Monday Osborne, Ovella Ocheing, Manoah Francis and Juma Masoud.