First ever La Liga Football Academy launches in UAE

The Spanish top flight has decided that UAE will be the first location of its academy which will open its doors in September 2017.

The academy will be the only scouting institution in the region with a team of UEFA pro-certified La Liga coaches conducting operations.

In addition to the level of training that will be provided, youth enrolled in La Liga Academy also have the opportunity to be scouted to play professional football or land full football scholarships at leading universities in the United States and Europe, where they can continue their higher education while carrying on their football development.

Speaking about the Academy, Fernando Sanz, La Liga General Director MENA and Head of International Sports Projects, said, “We are proud to launch La Liga Academy and to establish the first academy worldwide right here in the UAE.

"At La Liga Academy, youth from across the UAE will benefit from the best coaching from the strongest league in the world, while providing top talent with a clear pathway to pro football careers or to pursue football scholarships at top universities in Europe and the US. La Liga Academy is one more step in our commitment to football development in the UAE and across the region.”

La Liga Academy will be open to all boys and girls across the UAE from the ages of five to 16. Training will be conducted throughout the year, with flexibility for parents to choose the number of days they wish their children to train per week.

The academy also have plans for winter and summer camps for those who remain in the UAE during the holiday season.

For more information and registration click here.