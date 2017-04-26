Jose Mourinho has brought stability and success back to Manchester United and believes “better years” lie ahead.

Mourinho planting the foundations for 'better years' at Man Utd

The Portuguese was appointed to bring the good times back to Old Trafford following a turbulent period in the club’s history post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Community Shield and EFL Cup successes have been toasted, while the Europa League crown and a top-four finish in the Premier League remain up for grabs.

Mourinho is happy with the groundwork he has put in place and expects those solid foundations to be built upon in the seasons to come.

"It doesn't matter what happens in terms of titles we win or don't win," he told Sky Sports.

"I always feel that the season is very important for me, the players and the club.

"I would say this can be the first season of the next five or six or seven. It can be the first season of better years.

"And the reality is even in the first season of better years we won already and we have already the chance to do good things until the end of the season.

"If we manage to win the Europa League and in August to play the European Super Cup against the Champions League winner, it will be magnificent."

United are through to the semi-finals in continental competition, where they will meet La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

They have also forced their way into contention for a top-four finish domestically on the back of a 23-match unbeaten run that stretches back to October 2016.

It could be that they become upwardly mobile once more on Thursday evening, with the Red Devils heading into a derby date with Manchester City sat just one point behind their arch-rivals.