Arsenal's Iwobi reveals why he voted Kante as PFA Players' Player of the Year

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi says he voted N’golo Kante as the PFA Players' Player of the Year over Alexis Sanchez due to his contribution Chelsea.

The Frenchman, who joined the Blues last summer after winning his first ever Premier League title with Leicester City clinched the award ahead of his teammate, Eden Hazard, who finished as the first runner-up on the voting chart.

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic finished third behind the Chelsea duo of Kante and Hazard, followed by Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

And the Nigeria international claims the 26-year-old midfielder has got something every team would like to have in a player.

"He’s someone that works for the team and even though he’s a Chelsea player, you have to respect what he does," Iwobi told Evening Standard.

"He works for the team and just runs non-stop - he’s got something every player would like to have. Every player would like to have him in their team.

"The engine, the energy he brings, the enthusiasm - he is my player of the season.”