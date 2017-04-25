Wafa’s hold of the Ghana Premier League top spot will once again be tested when the topflight enters matchday 13 on Wednesday.

Matchday 13 preview: Wafa and Aduana Stars battle for top spot

The Academy Boys have held the position since week 10, but with just a point lead, there’s no margin for error as any slip-up could end their reign. Standing against them in Sogakope are Liberty Professionals, who have drawn their last five games in all competitions including five in the league.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, however, is undoubtedly the top-liner of the matchday. Second-placed Aduana Stars play as guests to fourth-positioned Asante Kotoko. The latter are without a win in their last six games in all competitions including five in the topflight.

Hearts of Oak moved to third on the previous matchday and hope to consolidate their spot when they play away to Bolga All Stars at the Tamale Utrecht Football Academy Park.

Fifth-placed Berekum Chelsea are eyeing their sixth win of the season in their home tie with reigning champions Wa All Stars at the Golden City Park. The latter sit just one place below Chelsea on the table.

Bechem United have gradually moved down the table to seventh over the last few weeks. The Hunters have won only one of their last five games, a form they hope to turn around when they welcome eighth-positioned Ebusua Dwarfs to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Referee KyeremehYeboah will be the central man when new boys Elmina Sharks face off with Inter Allies at the Nduom Sports Complex.

Elsewhere, 2014-15 champions Ashanti Gold are eyeing their first win under new coach CK Akonnor in their home fixture with Medeama at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

And finally, Tema Youth take on struggling Great Olympics in the match of the new boys at the Tema Stadium. The game will also see Tom Strand and Godwin Attram, Olympics’ head coach and assistant respectively, on the same bench for the first time.