Chiamaka Madu believes that the difference between Enugu Rangers and the clubs in the top bracket of the league would have been tremendously closed up if they are able to get at least 10 points from their outstanding four games.

Enugu Rangers can still reclaim league title, says Madu

The Flying Antelopes’ player was on the scorer’s chart when they pummeled visiting Kano Pillars 3-1 in a league tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday and he disclosed that they will be up with the other teams in the top half of the table if they amass 10 points from their remaining four outstanding matches against Wikki Tourists, Gombe United, Sunshine Stars and Plateau United.

“We thank God for the victory over Kano Pillars because they came with the intention of shocking us and adding to our misery. It was nice we started the game the way we did and It helped us to get the three points we so desired,” Madu told Goal.

“If we are able to get 10 more points from the remaining four games, it will help us to move closer to clubs that are occupying top spot. We still believe that we can still retain the league shield because things can change very quickly in football.”