Enyimba’s Felix Anyansi denies N60m report

Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi has poured cold water on a report in the section of the media that the People’s Elephant receive 60 million naira monthly from the Abia State government to run the club.

Agwu who disclosed this noted that the club management won’t be distracted from concentrating improving the fortunes of the seventh time league champions while insisting that Enyimba do not even collect up to 40 million naira monthly as grant from their sponsors.

“I read a very demeaning report which I will like it to be corrected. I was made to believe that Enyimba is collecting 60 million naira monthly from the Abia Government. This is not true at all and I am sure this must have come from our detractors who are bent on discrediting our good works. We are grateful to the Abia State Government under Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu for the support on the team,” Anyansi Agwu told Goal.

“We do not collect up to that from the government and whatever that comes from our sponsors have been used to cater for the club’s wellbeing. We will like journalists to substantiate their reports very well and don’t heat up the polity with sensational reports.”

Enyimba finished the first stanza with 28 points from 19 matches and they are seventh on the league table.