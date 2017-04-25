The Premier Soccer League (PSL) released the following statement after the 2017 Nedbank Cup semi-final draw was conducted on Monday evening:

Nedbank Cup semi-final draw: Pirates to play Arrows, Chippa face SuperSport

"The majestic 2010 World Cup venue, the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban will host this year’s special edition of the 2017 Nedbank Cup Final on the 24th of June."

"The Premier Soccer League, together with sponsors, Nedbank confirmed the venue at the draw of the Nedbank Cup semi-finals which see Chippa United playing at home against defending champions SuperSport United and Lamontville Golden Arrows taking on Orlando Pirates.

"The early announcement of the venue is set to officially kick-start the Road to Durban Countdown. This is part of the plan to make this year’s Nedbank Cup final more than just about the 90 minutes of football but a celebration of the game, the tourism and entertainment sectors before and during the championship match.

"PSL acting Chief Executive, Mato Madlala said: “The PSL and Nedbank want to make the 2017 edition of the Nedbank Cup final special – after all, we are celebrating 10 years of a wonderful partnership. The Moses Mabhida Stadium is one of the country’s most iconic venues and we have hosted some historic finals there. From today, we will intensify planning to ensure we deliver a spectacular world class event. Good luck to the four clubs that have qualified for the semi-finals.”

"Ms Madlala’s sentiments were echoed by Thulani Sibeko, Group Executive for Marketing, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank.

“We are delighted to head to the magnificent city of Durban in KwaZulu Natal for the 2016/2017 season of the Nedbank Cup Final, it is wonderful that our 10th Final will be showcased in South Africa’s playground. Football continues to be a great platform for Nedbank to connect with our clients and communities that we serve, and we aim to repeat this as we paint the City of Durban green. We urge fans to purchase their tickets early, particularly because the final have unrivalled entertainment and giveaways for our supporters” said Sibeko.

"Nedbank have purchased 10 000 tickets from the PSL for the final which will be sold exclusively to Nedbank clients for only R10 a ticket – a discount of over 80% in value to the ticket price. Active Nedbank account holders can purchase two tickets per person at TicketPro outlets. The PSL will communicate all other ticket pricing and information in due course."