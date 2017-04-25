Lucas Perez has not held discussions with former club Deportivo La Coruna and is focused on finishing the season with Arsenal, his agent has told Goal.

Lucas Perez only thinking of Arsenal, says agent

The 28-year-old scored 17 times for Spanish outfit Deportivo last campaign before joining the Gunners last summer after they activiated a £17.5million (€20m) release clause in his contract.



Bellerin prepared to defy Wenger

Perez has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s men, while also contributing five assists despite starting just nine games.





He has ambitions of breaking into the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup and believes that an Arsenal exit may be required this summer if he is to fulfil those dreams.

However, his agent refuted reports in Spain which claimed that talks are ongoing between Deportivo over bringing their clinical forward back to the Estadio Riazor.

“It’s not true and we haven’t been talking with anyone,” said Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle.



Ramsey: Every game a cup final

“Lucas has three years left on his contract with Arsenal.

“In the summer when the season is finished we can talk but right now we are only thinking about Arsenal.”

Three of Perez’s seven goals for Arsenal this season came against FC Basel in the Champions League, which saw him subsequently dropped to the bench for the following game.

Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott are all ahead of him in the pecking order at Emirates Stadium as Perez continues his recovery from a thigh injury on the sidelines.