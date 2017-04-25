"SuperSport United head coach Stuart Baxter will miss his team's fixtures this week after being admitted for emergency medical treatment on Monday."

Baxter to miss SuperSport United matches due to illness

"Baxter (63) was advised by the teams medical department to seek specialist medical advice after battling with some health issues over the last few days and suffered significant discomfort throughout Matsatsantsa’s exciting Nedbank Cup quarter final victory against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

"Baxter will miss both SuperSport United’s crucial league matches this week, first against Bidvest Wits on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg and then Kaizer Chiefs in Nelspruit on Saturday night.

"In his absence, Assistant Coach and former Matsatsantsa captain, Kaitano Tembo will stand in as caretaker coach.

"We wish Stuart a speedy recovery."