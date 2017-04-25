Fernandinho urges patience with returning Man City star Gabriel Jesus

Fernandinho has urged Manchester City supporters to be patient with Gabriel Jesus as the exciting talent prepares to return to action.

The 20-year-old forward has been sidelined since suffering a fractured metatarsal in a Premier League fixture with Bournemouth on February 13.

It was suggested at one stage that the knock would bring a promising debut campaign in English football to an end, but the Brazilian is now closing on a comeback.

Excitement inside the Etihad Stadium is building as Jesus prepares to step back into the fold, with a bright start made at the club following a winter arrival, but his fellow countryman has called for calm.

Fernandinho told the club’s official website: “Gabriel is coming back now and I think we must be patient and have some caution; a foot injury is always complicated.

“But we know that whenever he is ready he will come back well and give everything, as always, and he will be very important for us.”

Jesus could make his return in a crunch derby date with Manchester United on Thursday, with that fixture taking on added importance after the Red Devils closed to within one point of their rivals with victory at Burnley on Sunday.

The magnitude of the contest is not lost on Fernandinho, with the experienced midfielder hoping to see City bounce back from an extra-time defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals which saw luck desert them at Wembley Stadium.

He added: “It’s a decisive game, they are behind us by one point and they won their game on Sunday.

“We have the same amount of games played, so we are fighting for a place in the Champions League for next season. I believe it will be a game with high intensity, with both teams trying their best to win - I hope we will have more luck this time.”